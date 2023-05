Bison Baseball Completes Sweep Vs. Leathernecks

BISON OUTSCORE THE LEATHERNECKS 34-6 IN THE 3-GAME SWEEP.

FARGO, N.D. —

The Bison improve to 10-5 in Summit League play following the 3-game sweep of Western Illinois.

The Bison used a 2-run first inning and a 9-run 5th inning to run through the Leathernecks 21-3 Sunday in 7 innings.

NEXT: The Bison travel to Lincoln, Nebraska Wednesday to take on the Cornhuskers | 6:30 p.m. first pitch | TV: B1G+