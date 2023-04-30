UND Softball Takes Game Three Vs. NDSU

THE FIGHTING HAWKS AVOID THE SWEEP AND END A 4-GAME LOSING STREAK WITH THE 4-3 WIN TODAY AT THARALDSON PARK.

FARGO, N.D. —

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks lost both games in Saturday’s doubleheader. They responded Sunday morning with a 4-3 victory to end their 4-game losing streak. The win improves the Hawks to 6-10 in Summit League play. The loss for the Bison puts them at 12-6 in League play.

NEXT: The Bison will host a 3-game series with Omaha starting with a doubleheader on Friday | 12 p.m. / 2 p.m.

NEXT: The Fighting Hawks will host their first series of the season in Grand Forks against Western Illinois starting with a doubleheader on Friday | 2 p.m. / 4 p.m.