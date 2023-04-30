Vietnam Veterans Memorial Week kicks off

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Vietnam Veterans are being honored for their sacrifices this week at the Fargo Air Museum.

The museum is partnering with Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 941 to mark Vietnam Veterans Memorial week.

Aircraft carriers, military gear, and the Vietnam Memorial Wall are on display.

Glenn Thoreson, a F-4 flight surgeon Vietnam veteran, kicked off the ceremony as the first keynote speaker.

If you missed his talk, you’ll have another opportunity later in the week.

“The doctor and he are going to meet up and talk about their experiences, at that event, whenever that happened, I don’t remember, but the doctor pulled him from a burning plane and saved his life. That ceremony will be at 6:30 here at the Air Museum, this 2nd of May, Tuesday.” says Ed Ahonen and Larry Nicholson, Vietnam Veterans of America

The week is a free will donation with no registration required.