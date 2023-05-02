City of Fargo wants to hear from public on 32nd Avenue South reconstruction

The City of Fargo hosts its first of a series of meetings on the 32nd Avenue South reconstruction project and its impact.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — 32nd Avenue South’s reconstruction project is broken up into four phases.

Most of the project is federally funded, rounding out to around $18 million total.

Now, in phase one starting from the east side of 25th to 22nd Street, the city plans to improve road infrastructure and pedestrian access in the area.

Construction will eventually move west until it hits 32nd Street South.

City officials are hosting meetings with the public every other Tuesday at 11 a.m.

“If anybody has questions about the project, progress, any questions about access. Business owners along the stretch, if they have concerns, they certainly can stop by here and address those concerns with us. If there are any issues that need to be brought up before these meetings, obviously reach out to us or the City of Fargo and we can try to address those concerns as we go through the project,” said Jared Heller, the Project Manager at Dakota Underground.

He says most of the feedback is positive, but city officials are hearing from some business owners on their concerns.

“We’ve been addressing a few access concerns early on, but we try to resolve those as quickly as we can. I think everyone is understanding of it. It’s a little painful but I think once everything is done here in October, I think it’ll look really good. I think everyone in the public and the traveling public and the businesses will be appreciative of it,” said Heller.

“Everyone just wants to make sure that their business isn’t going to be affected negatively and then making sure their customers have a way to get there. With this project, we have developed and designed it in a way to make that possible, to make sure we’re always maintaining access to the individual businesses,” says Eric Hodgson, a Civil Engineer of the City of Fargo.

Heller says there’s plenty of time for the public to voice their concerns and adds the number one goal through construction is safety.

“I know it’s a pain for the traveling public throughout the day but be patient. Travel the speed limit. Slow down so that everyone including our crews and the traveling public can come home safely every night,” said Heller.

The project is expected to finish in 2025.