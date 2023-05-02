Davies Remains Unbeaten; 4-0 After Win Over West Fargo

The Davies Eagles Are 4-0 After Beating West Fargo 3-1

WEST FARGO, N.D.– The Eagles have made the trip to State every single year of their programs 11 year history. The perennial powerhouse won the EDC in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2022 and were State Champions in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Davies has weathered the elements facing strong winds and extremely tough competition so far this season but at 3 and 0 and high expectations, Davies continues to build on their tradition of excellence.

“I just think that the expectations that the girls have set forth as a program; we just expect to be in the State Tournament every year and we expect to be one of the top seeds going in so they know that we need to play at that level all year round and that hasn’t changed this year, the girls are expecting to be at the State Tournament, want to be there and are showcasing that with the way that they play,” said head coach, Nick Christianson.

It feels super good. We are putting a lot of hard work in at practice so it feels good with it all paying off and I’m excited to see where the end of the year takes us,” said junior defender, Jordyn Lane.

“The success is just really the girls working hard; coming out with the attitude that we have to get get better every time that we come out on the practice field or come out on the game field so learning from mistakes, learning from opportunities that have presented themselves and keep challenging ourselves,” said Christianson.