Thomas Fellows discusses impact of ChatGPT in ND workforce

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Author Thomas Fellows says ChatGPT and artificial intelligence will make a drastic impact as big as the Internet decades ago in schools and the workforce in our region and across the country.

He says human judgment and jobs requiring deep divergent thinking will be valued as AI becomes commonplace.

Fellows says jobs involving writing could be phased out with ChatGPT, saying AI’s rise in popularity could eclipse the impacts of the Industrial Revolution.

He says schools need to do a better job preparing kids for the workforce and giving students more creative assignments.

“What I stress to North Dakotans today is, if you’re a parent, make sure you’re teaching your kid to have practical intelligence which Robert Sternberg defines as knowing what to say, when to say it and how to say it with maximum effect,” Fellows said.

Fellows also says some companies like Aldevron in south Fargo will be more open to using AI if it helps them maximize profit even though humans are essential.