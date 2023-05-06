Bison Softball Finishes Regular Season with Win Over Omaha; UND Completes the Sweep in Grand Forks
THE BISON WIN 3-0 IN GAME 3 OF THE SERIES WITH THE OMAHA MAVS AND THE FIGHTING HAWKS WIN 9-4 OVER WIU IN GRAND FORKS.
FARGO, N.D. —
HIGHLIGHTS:
The Bison finished their regular season Saturday with a 3-0 win over Omaha. Meanwhile, the Fighting Hawks complete the sweep over the Leathernecks in Grand Forks.
The Summit League Tournament is now set. Running from May 10-13, both the Bison and Fighting Hawks play Wednesday. The tournament becomes double-elimination after the first round.
Wednesday:
5) UND V 4) USD 2 p.m. –Winner plays 1) SDSU
3) NDSU v 6) KC 4:30 p.m. –Winner plays 2) Omaha