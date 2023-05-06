Kansas man dead after vehicle catches fire in Ward County crash

WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) — A 32-year-old Wichita, Kansas man died in a crash earlier today before noon in Ward County.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol say his vehicle was headed north on Hwy 83 when he turned west onto Hwy 23.

A Toyota Highlander was going south on Highway 83 as it crashed into the man’s Infiniti.

Both vehicles went into a ditch west of the highway.

The man’s vehicle burst into flames, and he was pronounced dead on scene.

All three people in the Toyota Highlander were taken to a hospital in Minot with minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.