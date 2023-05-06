McVille woman seriously injured in rollover crash

PEKIN, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A McVille, North Dakota woman was seriously injured in a rollover crash in northeastern North Dakota Friday evening.

According to the Highway Patrol, just after 7p.m., 33-year-old Sarah Presnell drove westbound on Highway 15 three miles east of Pekin when her pickup left the road, entered the ditch, rolled, and caught fire.

She was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the pickup, then taken to a hospital.

She is charged with DUI.

The crash is under investigation.