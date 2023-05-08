EDC Baseball: Shanley Sweeps Wahpeton and West Fargo Splits with Sheyenne

THE DEACONS AND PACKERS KEEP THEIR STRONG PLAY GOING WITH VICTORIES MONDAY.

FARGO, N.D.–

HIGHLIGHTS:

The Shanley Deacons won game one 4-3 in comeback fashion and used that momentum to lead them to a 7-0 win in game two to sweep the doubleheader versus the Wahpeton Huskies. The Deacons improve to 11-2 overall and 5-1 in the EDC.

The other EDC games today were played between the West Fargo Packers and the Sheyenne Mustangs. The Mustangs took game 1 to remain undefeated in EDC play, winning 3-2. Game 2 went the way of the Packers, 11-3, as both teams now own 1 EDC loss.