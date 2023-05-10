Janitor Arrested For Recording Women In Hospital Locker Room

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A janitor is accused of secretly filming women while they changed inside a locker room at Alomere Hospital in Alexandria.

34-year-old Corey Johns is charged with one count of interference with privacy.

According to the criminal complaint, three women told police on Sunday they saw a phone propped up by a shoe and it was recording.

Johns asked them for his phone back before police arrived.

An officer alleges Johns told them he was “just a sad human being.”

While being booked into jail, staff found a pen in Johns possession that was also a recording device.