Sanford recognizes its employees during Nurses Week

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — In recognition of Nurses Week, Sanford Fargo hosted a nursing recognition event.

This event was held at Delta Hotels by Marriott in Fargo and had over 700 people in attendance.

This included nurses and friends of nursing who were nominated by their colleagues that recieved awards.

There were eight awards in different categories given throughout the night.

“It’s so important for us to recognize nursing because nursing as a profession. We know there’s a shortage and healthcare workers have been through so much in the past few years and it’s just really our time to get together and recognize each other and have some of those feel good moments,” says Kristen Jones, Sanford’s Director for Nursing.

Some of the awards given out included Star of Nursing, New Knowledge Award, and the Spirit of Nursing Award.

Nurses Week continues through the 14th.