Quinn Skari and the Davies Eagles Win the Chris Heise High School Play of the week

SKARI NETS THE GOAL AND TAKES HOME THE PLAY OF THE WEEK.

FARGO, N.D. —

Fargo Davies Vs. West Fargo Sheyenne. Eagles on the attack and the nifty little touch pass by Leighton Roberson to Quinn Skari as she haunts the dreams of goalies statewide with the top shelf goal.

Congrats to Quinn Skari and the Fargo Davies Eagles on winning this weeks Chris Heise High School Play of the Week.