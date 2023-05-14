Bison Baseball Splits Doubleheader Vs. Mavericks

NDSU WINS 5-0 IN GAME 1 BEFORE FALLING 5-3 IN GAME 2.

FARGO, N.D. —

After two days of rain cancellations, Bison baseball took the field Sunday in a doubleheader versus the Omaha Mavericks. Riding a 7-game win streak, the Bison took game one 5-0 to make it 8 in a row. Game 2 went the way of the Mavericks as the Bison fall 5-3.

With the split, the Bison still sit second in the Summit League standings at 14-6. They will play one more regular season series (Vs. SDSU this weekend) before the start of the Summit League Tournament next Wednesday (5/24).