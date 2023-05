Bison Win Regular Season Finale Vs. Jacks, 12-9

THE BISON WIN THE SERIES 2-1 AFTER THE BATS COME ALIVE IN SATURDAY'S CONTEST.

FARGO, N.D. —

The Bison fell behind early 3-1 after allowing 2 home runs, but responded with a 9-run 6th inning to take game 3, 12-9.

The Bison now prepare for the Summit League tournament which begins Wednesday at Newman Outdoor Field.

Their matchup will be a rematch of this weekend’s series with the Jacks.

Jacks At Bison, Wednesday at 6:05 p.m.