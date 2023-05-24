Thompson Takes Region 2 In Hard Fought Battle With Mayport-CG

Tommies Lose Game 1; Win Game 2 V Patriots

MAYVILLE, ND– Mayport-CG Patriots and Thompson Tommies met in the Region 2 baseball championship Tuesday. The defending champs, Thompson just needed to win one to reclaim the crown. Mayport CG struck early in the first game with a 5 run first inning. The Tommies battled back but fell in game one 7-6. The two played again to decide the champion of the double elimination regional tournament. In game two, the Patriots took a 5-4 lead but Thompson plated six consecutive runs to earn the 11-5 victory. Both teams will head off to the Class B State Baseball Tournament.