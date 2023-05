EDC Baseball: Wahpeton Advances to Final

WAHPETON DEFEATS WF SHEYENNE 7-5 TO ADVANCE TO EDC TITLE GAME

WAHPETON, N.D. —

HIGHLIGHTS:

The Wahpeton Huskies advance to the EDC Championship game with a 7-5 victory over the Mustangs of Sheyenne.

At the time of this writing, the West Fargo Packers lead Shanley 4-1 in the 4th inning in the other semifinal game.

The championship game will be Saturday at 5 p.m. back at John Randall Field in Wahpeton, ND.