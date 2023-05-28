Woman is dead after being hit by train in Downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A woman is dead after getting hit by a train in Downtown Fargo early this morning.

Fargo Police say it happened on the tracks between Roberts Street and Broadway after 3:30 a.m.

The train’s conductor says they tried applying the emergency brakes when they saw the woman sitting on the tracks.

The train was unable to stop in time.

Police say this does not appear to be an accident and no foul play is suspected.

Her name isn’t being released until family has been notified.