Class A Baseball Day 1 Recap

WAHPETON, SHEYENNE AND FARGO NORTH ADVANCE TO SEMIFINALS

FARGO, N.D. —

HIGHLIGHTS:

Scores:

Wahpeton 6, Bismarck Legacy 0

WF Sheyenne 11, Bismarck Century 3

Fargo North 4, Mandan 1

West Fargo Vs. Jamestown is in progress at the time of this writing.

The Semifinals will be Friday, June 2 starting at 4:30 p.m.

For updated scores and bracket go to this link: https://ndhsaanow.com/