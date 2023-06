Class A Softball Day 1 Recap

MINOT, RED RIVER AND DICKINSON ADVANCE TO SEMIFINALS; PACKERS/PATRIOTS POSTPONED.

FARGO, N.D. —

HIGHLIGHTS:

Scores:

Minot High 10, GF Central 0 in 6 innings

GF Red River 5, Jamestown 2

Dickinson High 8, WF Sheyenne 6

West Fargo Vs. Bismarck Century (postponed to Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m.

Friday’s games will run one after the other (35 minute breaks.)

For updated scores and bracket go to this link: https://ndhsaanow.com/