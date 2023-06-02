Class A and B State Tournament Softball | Day 2 Recap

WEST FARGO UPSET, RED RIVER FALLS TO MINOT TO SET UP AN ALL WEST SIDE CLASS A CHAMPIONSHIP.

FARGO, N.D. —

HIGHLIGHTS:

West Fargo and Bismarck Century closed out the quarterfinals round Friday morning after Thursday weather delay.

The Pack opened up a 5-0 lead but the Patriots stormed back to take it 6-5.

Red River and Minot opened the semifinals round and Minot dominated to a 8-0 win.

Saturday’s championship is an all West matchup of Dickinson versus Minot.

In Class B, Thompson defeats Kindred 4-3 and Beulah defeats May-Port CG 4-2 to advance to Saturday’s championship at 4 p.m.