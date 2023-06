Minot Defeats Fargo Davies for Class A GSOC State Championship

MINOT TOO MUCH FOR THE EAGLES TO HANDLE ON SATURDAY, 4-2 FINAL.

FARGO, N.D. —

HIGHLIGHTS:

The Minot Majettes scored early and often in the Class A GSOC State Championship. Scoring in the 7th and 17th minute, the Majettes cruised to the title.