Mustangs 3-Peat in Class A Baseball

WEST FARGO SHEYENNE WINS THE CLASS A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP IN BASEBALL FOR THE THIRD STRAIGHT YEAR.

FARGO, N.D. —

HIGHLIGHTS:

The West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs win their third consecutive Class A baseball state championship Saturday, 3-2 over Fargo North.

With the win, Head Coach for the ‘Stangs, Ryan Bodell ends his coaching career with a win.

Bodell spoke about what it means to him after the game.

“Real special,” said Bodell. “Actually, somebody asked me which one is the sweetest… first one is pretty awesome, to win two in a row is ever better, then three and have it my last game.. I don’t even know, I can’t express it into words right now.”