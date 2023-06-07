Sam Dexter Named RedHawks First Ever Team Captain

Dexter Named Captain Before Tuesday's Game at Lakes Country

Oconomowoc, WI — RedHawks’ manager, Chris Coste tweeted before the game last night that says,

“In an official pregame ceremony before our American Association game against the Douckhounds, the Fargo Moorhead RedHawks name twitterless Sam Dexter as it’s first ever team captain! .. hashtag: leaders lead.”

Dexter is in his sixth season in the American Association. He quickly developed a reputation for being an elite fielder and has since developed into a productive offensive player as well. Dexter had 90 hits in 91 games in 2021 and 93 in 95 last season. Dexter was a crucial leader and player in the RedHawks Wolff Cup run last summer. Coste hinted on Twitter earlier today that there could be a Dexter T shirt night and a bobble head night coming to Newman Outdoor Stadium soon.