Abby Graham Helping Campers

NDSU WBB GUARD, ABBY GRAHAM, IS A PART OF 8 CAMPS THIS SUMMER AT SHOOT 360 FARGO.

FARGO, N.D. —

Abby Graham had a stellar freshman campaign for North Dakota State Women’s basketball this past winter. Over the next month and a half, Graham is trading her jersey for a whistle.

Thursday began one of Eight camps held by Shoot 360 in Fargo with Abby Graham as an ambassador. The Portland, Oregon native took part in the drills and coached up the third-fifth graders in attendance. Graham did not take it easy on the campers, scoring on them and blocking their shots regularly, but at the end of the day, it’s all about helping them get better.

“Just trying to have some fun,” said Graham. “I mean, they’ll get better. That’s the only way you get better [is] playing against people who will beat you up a little bit.”

Graham is also glad to be able to have the platform to be able to be an ambassador for the camp to begin with.

“It’s just fun to be able to have the platform,” said Graham. “Being in Fargo, where there’s no pro teams here, it’s just nice that we kind of like have that platform to be able to teach the younger kids and they get excited about it.

Sara Schwanke is the Manager at Shoot 360 in Fargo and is one of the trainers helping the campers. She said having college athlete ambassadors is a common thing for Shoot 360.

“It’s a nice way to kind of get those college athletes to interact with the community,” said Schwanke. “It’s nice for the kids to just see what kind of work ethic it takes to play at that division one level.”

Abby Graham will be the ambassador for 7 more camps at Shoot 360 in Fargo through July 27.

For sign up information and which dates correspond with which grade level, email:

info@shoot260fargo.com