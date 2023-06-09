Caden Hockert and the Wahpeton Huskies Win the Chris Heise High School Play of the week

HOCKERT'S ACROBATIC CATCH GIVES HIM THIS WEEK'S CHRIS HEISE HIGH SCHOOL PLAY OF THE WEEK.

FARGO, N.D. —

Caden Hockert and the Wahpeton Huskies bring home this week’s Chris Heise High School Play of the Week.

In the EDC championship game between Wahpeton and West Fargo, Caden Hockert tracks the pop fly from short stop into shallow left field and makes an acrobatic catch for the out.

Congrats to Hockert and the Wahpeton Huskies on taking home this week’s Chris Heise High Cchool Play of the Week.