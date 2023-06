REDHAWKS HONOR SIMUNIC; DOMINATE DOGS

The RedHawks Stay In First Place

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks hosted the Chicago Dogs on Friday night and honored Doug Simunic prior to first pitch. Simunic was also informed that he will be inducted into the American Association’s Hall of Fame at All-Star Weekend in Milwaukee later this summer. The Dogs took a brief lead in the third inning but the Hawks hung seven innings to take care of business to win 10-6.