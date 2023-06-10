Minnesota Dept. of Education affected by global data breach

MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO/KVRR) — On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Education announced one of its servers experienced a data breach.

It comes from a global cyber-security attack targeting MOVEit software.

24 Minnesota Department of Education files were accessed which included data from the state’s Human Services department and school files for Minneapolis and Perham school districts, and Hennepin Technical College.

The files held data related to foster care students and students on P-EBT.

The data include names, dates of birth, and county of placement. Some include home addresses and parent/guardian names.

Officials are working on notifying the people who had their data accessed, and looking into the data breach itself.