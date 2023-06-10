RedHawks Defeat Dogs for Fourth Win in a Row

REDHAWKS DEFEAT THE CHICAGO DOGS 12-3 IN GAME 2 OF THE 3-GAME SERIES.

FARGO, N.D. —

The Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks came into Saturday’s game winners of three in a row. The Chicago Dogs came in on the opposite side of the spectrum — losers of seven in a row.

Saturday’s game went in favor of the RedHawks by a score of 12-3. The Dogs opened up a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the 4th inning; then the RedHawks bats woke up. Multiple walked in runs and an Alec Olund 2-RBI single capped off a 6-run 4th inning and the RedHawks did not look back after that.

Game 3 of the 3-game set with the Dogs will conclude Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. back at Newman Outdoor Field.