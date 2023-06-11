Bats Stay Hot as RedHawks Sweep Dogs
THE REDHAWKS SCORE 16 EN ROUTE TO THE THREE GAME SWEEP OF THE CHICAGO DOGS.
FARGO, N.D. —
HIGHLIGHTS:
The RedHawks entered Sunday afternoon with a 4-game win streak and the opportunity to sweep the Chicago Dogs. A third straight game of double-digit runs led the Hawks to a 16-12 win to extend their win streak to 5 and improve to 18-8 on the season.
All nine batters in the RedHawks lineup recorded a hit.
Next up: The RedHawks welcome in the Kansas City Monarchs for a 3-game series beginning Tuesday night back at Newman.