Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce and Crunch Fitness hold ribbon cutting ceremony

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)– The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce celebrates Crunch Fitness in Fargo.

Staff says the ribbon cutting represents their partnership with the amazing people and businesses involved with the Chamber.

The gym took over the building left empty by Toys’R’Us.

The General Manager of Crunch Fitness, Zeb Miller, says the facility is hoping to continue partnering with other local businesses in the future.

“On June 26th, we are going to do a vendor party, where businesses are allowed to come in and set up a table, and just offer different things to our Crunch community that we have here. It’s from five to seven on June 26th, all business are welcome and all they have to do is reach out to us.” says Zeb Miller, General Manager, Crunch Fitness

People at the event got a walking tour of the space and a seven-day free pass.