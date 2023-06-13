Red River Takes The Day But Everyone Wins at Cobber 7-on-7 Tournament

Concordia Cobber Football Hosts Local Schools For Football Tune Up

MOORHEAD, MN– While teams are still a ways away from the Friday night lights and counting official wins and losses, this event brings local talent a chance to sharpen their skills, coaches a chance to evaluate talent, and a chance for the Cobbers to see local high school players up close and personal. While only one team is named tournament champion, the event is a win-win for all involved.

“We’re in our 22nd year of the seven on seven passing tournament and really it’s just another opportunity for these teams to kind of build that team chemistry, that comraderie, I mentioned to the guys prior to playing today that anytime you can get out and work with your fellow teammates is a chance to get better and make it a fun experience and that’s what we try to do too. We have sixteen teams this year and pretty much every year it get’s bigger and better,” said Cobbers football coach, Terry Horan.

“It’s fun for your kids to go out there and see all these different challenges, you get different teams that do different things so well and you get to teach on the fly and you know, get to see those adjustments and really challenge your kids to learn a lot,” said Detroit Lakes coach, Reed Hefta.

“We’re a spread offense. We like to throw the ball as you know and it’s a good indication to see where we’re at, getting guys in position, getting used to our terminology, guys just running around and competing and I think at the end of the day, that’s what you want, you want guys to just learn how to compete, compete against a lot of good football teams here, a lot of good athletes and I think our kids are doing that,” said Shanley head coach, Troy Mattern.

The Red River Roughriders won the tournament over the Detroit Lakes Lakers in the final.