People celebrate after becoming new U.S. citizens in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Numerous people became new U.S. citizens during the naturalization ceremony at Barry Hall in downtown Fargo. For some, they never would have imagined becoming an American.

“15 years old, I was in another mindset. I was a student, never thought I would move to America.” said Sadiq Rohani, a new U.S. citizen. “I was excited, obviously I was happy because I went through everything and today was the day I got my paperwork and be an American.”

Rohani came over to the U.S. in 2017. However, his journey started much further back when he wanted to learn English to impress someone.

“I was falling for this girl and she was studying abroad. In an American or English school and I was in a school that was not teaching English. So I had to learn English to impress. I never thought that learning that language would bring me to the United States, I never thought of it. But today, here I am.” said Rohani.

Over 40 countries were represented at the ceremony. Which included Afghanistan and Liberia. Many of these new citizens moved far from home, some even are refugees. While others have family that moved here before them.

“Thank God for my beautiful family and I am so proud of myself. I am a U.S. citizen now.” said Veronica Farke.

There were two ceremonies held on Wednesday, marking the new chapters for over a hundred new U.S. citizens.