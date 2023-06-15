Forever Bison, Michael Tutsie Signs With Colts

3-Time All Missouri Valley Football Conference Safety Has a Chance to Play For His Hometown

INDIANAPOLIS — The list of Bison on NFL teams grows today with former NDSU saftey Michael Tutsie inking a deal with the Indianapolis Colts. Tutsie participated in the Colts rookie mini camp and veteran mini camps on a tryout basis. Tutsie who played in 68 games, starting in 56 from 2018 through 2022.

The All-American safety had 338 tackles, 11 interceptions, and two forced fumbles during his time as a leader of The Bison’s vaunted defense. Tutsie finished tied for 5th all-time in tackles for North Dakota State and finished with the second most solo tackles in program history. He was a three-time All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection. This is also a homecoming for Tutsie who attended Warren Central High School in Indianapolis.