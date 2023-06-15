Forman, ND Man Arrested On Drug Charges After Searches Carried Out

FORMAN, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO)– A Forman, North Dakota man is arrested on drug charges after multiple search warrants were served.

63-year-old Jay Diegel is in jail in Wahpeton.

Sargent County Sheriff Travis Paeper says deputies and drug task force agents found 12 pounds of marijuana, a 1/4 pound of meth, LSD, hallucinogenic mushrooms, ecstasy and marijuana wax during the search.

Two handguns, a homemade silencer, and $2,200 in cash were also seized.

The Dickey County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.