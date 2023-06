DJ Colter High School Play of the Week Winner: Sveet Slide

FARGO NORTH SPARTAN LEVI SVEET AVOIDS THE TAG TO SCORE.

FARGO, N.D. —

Fargo North vs Mandan in the State quarterfinals. Jonah Dejong hits it through the infield and Owen Behm scores from third. Levi Sveet looks to score from 2nd and with a great slide to avoid the tag, he scores. Congrats to Sveet and the Fargo North Spartans on taking home this week’s DJ Colter High School Play of the Week.