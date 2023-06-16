Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice stepping down

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea announced she is stepping down this fall.

She served as Chief Justice for 13 years and says she will resign October 1, citing it’s time for transition in leadership in the court.

Gildea was appointed to the Minnesota Supreme Court as an associate justice in 2006 before being appointed Chief Justice in 2010, becoming the second female to hold the position. She is the third longest-serving chief justice in Minnesota history.

Gildea was born and raised in Plummer, Minnesota.

Governor Tim Walz will announce the application process for the vacancy in the coming weeks.