TC United Summer Classic Brings 144 Teams to FM Area

TEAMS FROM ACROSS THE UPPER MIDWEST AND CANADA COME TO FM AREA FOR SOCCER TOURNAMENT.

FARGO, N.D. —

144 teams came to the Fargo-Moorhead area tonight to kick off the Tri-City United Summer Classic. Teams came from throughout the upper Midwest, including Bismarck, Minot and grand forks in North Dakota and several teams from the Twin Cities. According to CVB statistics, the event is projected to bring in over $2 million of economic impact to the community. Overall, the event is bringing these teams together for good competition this weekend.

“We are serving the community by bringing soccer to as many people as we possibly can,” said Kerry Wynne, Executive Director of TC United Soccer Club. “We have recreational soccer, academy soccer and then competitive soccer and that’s what the tournament is here today for – the competitive teams.” Wynne continues, “it means a lot, especially for the home teams to be able to play in their hometown, but even for our Canadian friends. We’ve got 13 teams down here from Winnipeg, and they get to come play teams they don’t ever get to play otherwise. So once a year, it’s a big treat for them to come down here and play teams they don’t see.”

The Tournament runs through Sunday at Pepsi Soccer Complex in Fargo and the Moorhead Soccer Complex in Moorhead.