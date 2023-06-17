Sandi Sanford set to lead ND Republicans

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — North Dakota’s former 2nd lady has been selected to lead the state’s Republican Party.

The North Dakota GOP selected Sandi Sanford as their new chair Friday at their annual committee meeting in Fargo. Sanford defeated incumbent Perrie Schafer who was elected chair in 2021.

Sanford has been active in politics at the state and federal level for 26 years, owns a small business, operates a farm, and has been in the healthcare industry for 30 years.

During her campaign, Sanford pledged to unite the party and focused on creating trust, transparency on all policies, and growing the party’s base.

“I have talked to the district chairs on several occasions,” Sanford said. “They have been open about the improvements they’d like to see. I look forward to supporting these efforts by offering the resources, tools, and training needed to continue to win Republican offices.”

Sanford is the wife of former Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford.

The NDGOP’s other newly elected officials include Treasurer Stephen Hillerud, Secretary Andrew Bornemann, First Vice-Chair John Trandem, and Second Vice-Chair Jennifer Benson.