New early voting schedule across Cass County for 2024 election

The new hours are more likely to fit most people's schedules.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Cass County’s new early voting hours will be from Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7p.m. on the weekdays and 11 a.m. until 5p.m. on Saturday.

“After the 2022 election, we basically decided that we needed to try and find, I guess, a better opportunity for voters after hours. Especially working hours as well as expanding it into the weekend, just so we can try and get some of the voting population to come in during those early voting opportunities,” says Cass County Election Administrator Craig Steingaard.

He says the county wants more people voting early to avoid people having to wait hours to fill out their ballot on election day.

“It will also help reduce the numbers on election day which will help our staff. I mean, at the end of the day, we know there’s gonna be a lot of voters coming out on election day. If we have 60 thousand people that happen to come out during the general election in November, that’s a lot of people that have to go through lines and trying to get as many people out earlier will help us alleviate any line issues,” Steingaard says.

He says if it’s successful, Cass County could add a second week for early voting.

“So, I think, right now, since we’re coming in to that transition, let’s focus on, let’s make these small changes, let’s see how successful we can be. We’ll review it and do it again and increase it. If we think that it is needed, we’ll increase the amount of days,” Steingaard said.

Next June, you can vote early at the Casselton Days Inn, the Hartl Ag Building in West Fargo, the Fargo Holiday Inn, Northview Church, Cass County Courthouse and the Fargodome.