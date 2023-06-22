Thief River Falls Woman Arrested After Wild Police Chase in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Thief River Falls woman faces charges after trying to get away from police in West Fargo.

They tried to stop 31-year-old Samantha Hutchinson early this morning for a vehicle equipment violation.

She fled to I-94 and a PIT maneuver was used.

That’s when a passenger got out and ran.

Hutchinson then drove back into West Fargo and jumped from the moving vehicle near the High Rise apartment.

A third person was removed from the vehicle and detained but released without charges.

Hutchinson was then caught and faces a long list of charges including fleeing and reckless endangerment.