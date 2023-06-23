Patrick Lawrence Credits Hard Work and Team First Mentality For Gatorade North Dakota Boys Soccer Player of the Year Honor

Lawrence Was Many Leaders For the Davies Eagles and Takes Home Distinguished Honor

FARGO — Patrick Lawrence scored 12 goals and passed for five assists to help lead the Eagles to a 16-1-1 record last fall. On his career he has netted 22 goals and 13 assists. Playing on a special team that had back to back undefeated regular seasons, Lawrence recognized his teammates contributions to his achievement.

“First and foremost, they pushed me really hard throughout the season and not just this season but throughout high school and even before that I played with a lot of these guys since I’ve been about 5,6 years-old. We were a really unselfish team. I don’t think that’s really talked about enough. Everybody on my team congratulated me right after; there was no bitter feelings or anything like that. We support each other, we shared the ball well throughout the season. That’s why everyone was scoring a bunch of goals all year. That’s what it really was,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence was a leader among leaders bringing an all around skillset and team first attitude to facilitate individual as well as collective success.

“I think I offered a little bit of everything. I think I offered a lot on the offensive end. Scoring, assisting, pressing, playing good defense, being a leader like you mentioned, you’re totally right we had a ton of guys that you could make the argument. They’re totally deserving as well and I think they brought a lot to the table but I think it was just that holistic aspect of what I brought to the game and then outside of soccer too that got me the award,” said Lawrence.