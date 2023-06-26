RedHawks Prepare for Cleburne Without Dillon Thomas

DILLON THOMAS' CONTRACT HAS BEEN TRANSFERED AS THE REDHAWKS PREPARE FOR 6-GAME SERIES WITH CLEBURNE.

FARGO, N.D.–

The RedHawks prepare to take on Cleburne for a 6-game series beginning Tuesday. During the weekend series with Sioux City, three key players did not suit up. Manager Chris Coste and 2-way player Correlle Prime share their thoughts on the series ahead.

“Well, you know, Dillon Thomas was injured now he’s moved on to Mexico,” said Coste. “A little bit of a step up. Silviano will be out for a little bit [still] and Manny Boscan is really close. He could very well go to Texas. We leave today and he could very well be in the lineup Tuesday. It’s a pretty mild situation. Getting Manny back will be a big thing because [it’d tough] when you lose one guy and it can be [even tougher] when you lose three, but Manny is one of those guy… you put Manny Boscan in the lineup and even when he doesn’t get hits, he makes everyone better around him and makes you feel more comfortable. So, we definitely need to get Manny back pretty quick.”

The forecast in Cleburne has temperatures reaching in the 100’s every day the Hawks are down South taking on the Railroaders, but 2-way player Correlle Prime invites the heat.

“Most of the guys have been through this already and I mean, the heat is the heat,” said Prime. “At least it’s dry heat. The heat in Fargo has been humid, so I say I’ll take the dry 100 over a humid 89-90 any day of the week. I’m from Florida, so going to Texas is really not an issue. But, the guys are ready, most of us are young… we’ve been used to traveling long trips and playing. I’m glad we get to stay in Cleburne for a week instead of just going down for three and coming right back. So, at least we get six games down there and see how we match up against them.”

As Coste said, Dillon Thomas’ contract has been transferred to Guerreros de Oaxaca of the Mexican league. This was Thomas’ first season in the F-M area and he led the hawks with a .344 batting average and 12 doubles. His Five home runs ranked second on the hawks.

The RedHawks series with the Railroaders Tuesday will start at 7:06 and can be streamed on a-a-baseball TV.