Teenage boy dead after accidental shooting in Moorhead

A makeshift memorial near the site of the accidental shooting in Moorhead. 6/26/2023

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A 13-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota boy died after an accidental shooting in Moorhead on Friday.

Police say a group of juveniles were in a wooded area in the 1000-block of 19th St. South. A handgun was recovered by police.

The victim was identified as Zain Hussein Mezher of Moorhead. An autopsy concluded that the preliminary cause of death was a single gunshot wound.

Police say there is no danger to the public. The Clay County Attorney’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are assisting in the investigation.

The Clay County Attorney’s office will determine whether charges will be filed.