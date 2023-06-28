Hoeven, Peterson, and NDSU Leaders discuss establishing an Agricultural Research Center at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sen. John Hoeven and former House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson met with NDSU leaders to discuss agriculture research.

Two million dollars is included in a Senate approprations bill to establish a new agriculture policy research center at the university.

It would help address farm and agribusiness challenges and bring North Dakota expertise to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

Other facilities such as the University of Missouri, Texas A & M, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln took similar measures.

“NDSU would be a part of that working with other universities, that we are not only driving Ag research forward, but that we are getting the right form of farm policy that benefits our farmers and ranchers, benefits our country, and really what is most cost effective, in terms of the taxpayer as well.” says Sen. John Hoeven, R, North Dakota

Peterson says the center would help to ensure strong farm policy for our region.