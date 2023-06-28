Man’s body found in freezer in Iron Range home

BIWABIK, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – Police in northeastern Minnesota say a man’s body was found inside a freezer chest at a home that hasn’t been occupied for months.

A 911 caller reported finding the body in a freezer in the basement of a home in the Iron Range town of Biwabik.

The victim has been identified by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office as 34-year-old Brandon Buschman, of Babbitt.

The medical examiner found no signs of trauma or injury, and results of a toxicology report won’t be available for several weeks.

The freezer the victim was found in is an older style chest freezer that locks automatically when closed, and isn’t capable of being opened or unlocked from the inside.