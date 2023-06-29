Farmers selling produce at the Market at West Acres face unusually dry conditions

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Abnormally dry conditions have made it difficult for farmers this year and the people selling fruits and veggies at the Market at West Acres are no exception.

Some farmers have added an extra step to their routine by putting shade cloths over heat sensitive plants and adding extra water.

While crops like corn have enjoyed the drier weather, others like lettuce, onions, and leafy greens are having more trouble.

“After we have transplanted some of our baby plants, is what I call them, into the fields and things, rather than relying on the moisture that’s in the ground, we are going to have to go along and hand water with the old school watering cans, like our parents and grandparents used to have to do.” says Austin Wittmier, Veggie Pro, Bill Erbes Farm.

The Market at West Acres runs on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 9 AM – 3 PM.