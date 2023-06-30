Kacie Borowicz Sits Down With Adam To Talk Basketball, Art, and the Crossover

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota Women’s Basketball Star, Kacie Borowicz has shown her eye for detail and playmaking by leading the Summit League in assists. What is less broadcasted however is her skill with a paint brush. Kacie and Adam sat down to talk about her skills as an artist and how the two skills crossover. Watch the video to see the full story.