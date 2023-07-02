Celebrating ‘Christmas in July’ at Fargo Antiques and Repurposed Market

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – In south Fargo, a market is hosting its third Christmas in July celebration.

Fargo Antiques and Repurposed Market, a.k.a the FARM, has vendors pulling out the jolly ole St. Nicks and the Christmas trees.

“My favorite part of Christmas in July is just the people coming in and getting excited about the finds that they’re finding.” said Karen Frost, the owner of Frosty’s Vintage Finds.

Those finds that Frost is talking about is of the sentimental variety.

“Tingling feelings and those special events,” said Frost. “Happiness and times with family and then they’re shopping for things and say hey I had this as a child and I want to bring that back home for my children or grandchildren to experience Christmas maybe the way I did.”

The story of Christmas of July has many origins according to web sources. Some say it’s from a late 1800 French opera, but a common theory is that it comes from summer camp in 1933 in North Carolina.

Frost said it means a lot to her when she can help someone find and old item that they have attachments to from their past.

“Bringing those connections of something old and bringing it back and giving it new life whether it’s an ornament or something that just touches your heart.” said Frost.

The FARM can be found at 5258 51st Ave. South in Fargo.