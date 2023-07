Legion Baseball: WF Pats Win “The Pete” Invitational 4-3 over Fargo Post 2

THE PATRIOTS BRING HOME "THE PETE" INVITATIONAL TITLE SUNDAY.

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) —

HIGHLIGHTS:

The West Fargo Patriots hung four runs in the third inning and cruised the rest of the way for the 4-3 victory.